Khloé Kardashian Slams 'Weirdo' Commenter Who Called Her Out for Kanye West Birthday Post

“This is MY FAMILY. Not yours!” the Good American co-founder said after an Instagram user called out her and sister Kim Kardashian for their birthday wishes to Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian is sticking up for her famous family.

On Tuesday, the Good American co-founder, 36, clapped back at an Instagram user who criticized her and sister Kim Kardashian for wishing Kanye West a happy birthday amid his divorce from the KKW Beauty mogul.

Khloé paid tribute to the rapper on his 44th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram, posting a fun throwback group photo of West, Kim and herself with boyfriend Tristan Thompson posing in the ocean.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍"

Chiming in, Kim, 40, commented on the photo with a red balloon emoji.

But the Skims founder's comment struck a nerve with one user, who tagged Kim in a comment, criticizing both her and Khloé for honoring West's birthday in light of the ongoing divorce.

"@Kimkardashian. Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life ' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that," the user argued. "Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasnt cute but Im glad your being strong through it all."

Khloé responded back to the user and defended herself and her older sister's decision to share posts for West's birthday.

"Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?" she asked. "You don't think me and my sister's talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another every day."

"This is MY FAMILY," she continued. "Not yours! Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!"

West's birthday came nearly four months after Kim filed for divorce from the artist, with whom she shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

On Tuesday, the reality star also celebrated her ex's birthday with an Instagram tribute of her own, posting a photo of the former couple alongside their three eldest children.

"Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈" Kim captioned the old family photo.

The former couple began dating in 2012 and wed in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mom of four filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

And while it wasn't an easy step to take, a source recently told PEOPLE that Kim is at peace with her choice and is "doing great."

"Kim is doing great," the source said. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."