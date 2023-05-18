Khloé Kardashian Slams 'Exhausting' Rumors About Her and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status

Khloé Kardashian responded to rumors that she and the NBA star are back together in a lengthy post on Instagram Wednesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 18, 2023 06:18 AM
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian wants people to stop talking about her relationship status with ex-love Tristan Thompson.

The Good American co-founder, 38, slammed fans for speculating that the pair are back together in a comment on Instagram Wednesday, calling the whole thing "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," Khloé added in response to a fan page screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that read, "Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on? 🫠."

This followed a trip by Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 9, to the NBA playoffs, where they cheered on the Lakers center-forward and held up a DIY cardboard sign featuring 32-year-old Thompson's name.

"Allegedly he's back with Koko so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn't give Koko a hard time," read the fansite's speculation.

Addressing the claims, The Kardashians star shared a lengthy response in the comments section of the post.

"I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."

Khloé then noted that Kim, 42, was simply "supporting" Thompson at the game during a "difficult" period, perhaps alluding to the NBA star losing his mother Andrea in January.

"Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," she wrote, before going on to compare Kim's support to her close bond with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ex Scott Disick. "Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He's my brother," she continued.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

"It's just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️."

Khloé shares two children with Thompson — daughter True, 5, and a son who was born last August via surrogate. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 6, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and a son called Theo with Maralee Nichols, who arrived last January.

Last month a source told PEOPLE that Khloé was finding it hard to "shut the door on anything romantic" with Thompson.

"Khloé thinks Tristan is a great dad, which she's grateful for," an insider told PEOPLE. "That sometimes makes it harder to completely shut the door on anything romantic."

"Khloé is supportive of Tristan joining the L.A. Lakers. She wants him to have a career," a second source told PEOPLE. "Having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloé. This is when all the cheating happened in the past."

The insider added that the on-again-off-again couple "became very close again" after Thompson's mom died.

