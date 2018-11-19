Khloé Kardashian Slams Rumor Tristan Thompson Left His Then-Pregnant Girlfriend for Her

For the first time, Khloé Kardashian has addressed Tristan Thompson‘s relationship with his ex Jordan Craig.

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, were first linked in September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s son Prince Oliver. Rumors had previously circulated online that Thompson met Kardashian while he was still with Craig — and the speculation resurfaced after Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians chronicled the revelation that Thompson cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter True on April 12 this year.

“He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday,” a fan commented on a since-deleted clip Kardashian posted from the episode on Instagram, accusing the reality star of making excuses for a “lousy womanizer” because she’s “scared of being alone.”

In response, Kardashian said she “completely thrives” when she’s single.

“I reflect, grow, excel … I absolutely love it!” she wrote. “Being alone is definitely not an issue for me personally. And if he does it again, then I will deal with that but those are my choices. Right or wrong they are mine. I appreciate the support, unsolicited opinions and love I get from you all. I’m not excusing anyone’s behavior. I simply did what I felt was right for me in that moment. You are also unaware of the work we do behind the scenes to better ourselves or to hopefully better ourselves.”

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she clarified. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Kardashian also clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of making the birth of Craig and Thompson’s son about her.

“U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth,” the Twitter user alleged. “U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

“What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, I have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT,” Kardashian fired back. “Get your facts straight.”

In response, the Twitter user called Kardashian a “pathological liar.”

“You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe,” Kardashian responded. “But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years [cheers] to the great life love. Thanks for the support.”

Kardashian also defended her decision to allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room for the birth of their baby girl.

“My biggest fear was to be selfish and emotional (all understandable under these circumstances) during this time,” she responded to a fan on Instagram. “I had to have a lot of talks within myself to keep calm. I want True to look back at her baby photo albums and see love and complete bliss! She deserved to have her family in the room while she took her first breath! I’m proud at how I found the strength to do everything for True even before I met her.”

In response to a fan who wrote that they hope Kardashian finds a “better man,” the new mom said “we all make mistakes.”

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others,” she wrote. “His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything. I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to sweet baby True. Only time will tell but until then I am living in my own happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

“I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” she continued. “He wants me to go through things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength in so many people. The greatness in my life definitely outweighs any bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

When a fan praised Kardashian for handling the situation so maturely, she admitted there were moments where she lost her cool, but regained her composure in time to welcome her daughter.

“I did [some] not so mature things the day prior but I needed to get that out of my system,” she said. “Namaste all the way in the hospital.”

She also admitted that having to relive the cheating scandal as it unfolds on the show isn’t easy.

“It’s so hard to relive but maybe my story can help someone else out there feel better about their situation?” she wrote. “It’s hard but we have to show the truth. If we only showed the good then that would NOT be reality.”

Although Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since the reality star put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall, a source told PEOPLE last week that the pair will be spending the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday together.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

In a post on her website Friday, the mother of one shared her Thanksgiving planning guide, which included a photo of place cards with her family’s names on them. Among the place cards was Thompson’s that read, “Thankful for Tristan.”