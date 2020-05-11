Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Toilet-Papering Kourtney Kardashian's House During Coronavirus

Khloé Kardashian and her nephew Mason Disick toilet-papered his mom Kourtney Kardashian's house as a prank over the weekend

Khloé Kardashian is in hot water with fans after toilet-papering her sister Kourtney Kardashian's house over the weekend despite the product shortage caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Saturday, Khloé, 35, and her nephew Mason Disick covered Kourtney's house in toiler paper as a prank.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Poosh founder, 41, shared videos of the aftermath on her Instagram Story that showed many strands of toilet paper on the trees and bushes in front of her Calabasas, California, house.

"Thanks @khloekardashian," she captioned the footage.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover," Kourtney said, laughing.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick Cover Kourtney Kardashian's House with Toilet Paper Ahead of Mother's Day

"It's actually genius. P, look at this!" Kourtney said as her daughter Penelope made a cameo in the videos.

"I know, I saw. That was Mason and KoKo, I saw them," said the 7-year-old said.

Momager Kris Jenner also made a visit to Kourtney's toilet paper-covered house and shared her reaction on her Instagram Story. "Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well, Kourtney, who'd do you piss off?" the matriarch said.

"We will seek revenge @khloekardashian," Kourtney said in response.

But many fans failed to find humor in the practical joke.

Image zoom Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

"Khloé Kardashian wasted toilet paper like this last night when everyone can't find toilet paper. I guess they don't know what's going on in the world #KhloeKardashian #KourtneyKardashian," one person tweeted.

"Perhaps the Kardashians could supply those going without rather than TP houses! Selfish, self-entitled rich people," another outraged fan said.

"Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @KhloéKardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtney's house... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy or rich people as usual," another Twitter user expressed.

A different fan tweeted, "Khloé Kardashian deciding to teepee Kourtney's house with rolls of toilet paper just shows [how] obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic."

Since the coronavirus outbreak, social media users all over the world have shared several tweets and videos of empty shelves where toilet paper used to be, and plus clips of people panic-buying the paper good and other household supplies. It seems the hysteria is stemming from the idea of having to be confined to one’s home and not being able to stock up on supplies readily.

“Bulk buying toilet paper eliminates the small risk of running out if quarantined. People might not be able to eliminate the risk of catching coronavirus but they can eliminate the risk of running out of toilet paper, which makes most people feel they have control in this very uncertain situation,” Dr. Jay Zagorsky told The Boston Globe.

However, experts have asked people to only buy what they need, when they need it.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Agrees with the Surgeon General's Coronavirus Warning: 'Please Stay Inside'

Although Khloé's prank came off as insensitive to many , the Kardashians and Jenners have encouraged their fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay at home. Last month, Kim Kardashian West appeared in a public service announcement to encourage California residents to practice social distancing.

"Honestly, staying home is saving lives, and that's what we're all trying to do here," Kim said.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1249822327862202368&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fparents%2Fkim-kardashian-daughter-north-west-crashes-psa-about-social-distancing%2F

Kylie Jenner also urged her fans to stay home in March via her Instagram Story after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her to help teens and millennials understand the seriousness of the global health crisis.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

The second half of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 will document the family social distancing separately. The episodes, using footage recorded at home, will air starting in September.

As of Monday, the United States has seen at least 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 74,118 deaths, according to The New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.