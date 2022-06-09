Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians captured the moment that the KarJenner family first learned about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloé Kardashian's sisters were infuriated by Tristan Thompson — and weren't afraid to make it known.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, cameras captured the exact moment that the Kardashian-Jenner family first learned about Thompson's paternity scandal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé. (The pair had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.)

The shocking moment unfolded on a rainy December morning as Kim Kardashian was preparing to do a workout inside her home gym. As cameras entered the room, Kim was on the phone with mom Kris Jenner.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim, 41, told Kris, 66. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know."

Their conversation was then interrupted by Kylie Jenner, who called her older sister concerned about the news. "You're lying," the 24-year-old said, to which Kim angrily responded, "No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked.

After informing her sister that she was filming — "because I'm always filming when this s--- happens," Kim explained — she pulled up the paperwork on her phone that Tristan filed and began reading it to Kylie.

"This is paperwork that he's filed that says, 'The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner' — which is the girl — 'was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact.' "

"He's saying that he slept with her!" Kim exclaimed, before merging sister Kourtney Kardashian onto the phone call. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."

The sisters expressed their anger and disbelief over the situation, with Kourtney, 43, noting if Tristan "doesn't at least talk to [Khloé] about this stuff before it happens, that's insane."

"It's just insane in general," Kylie said. "This is a never-ending swirl."

kardashian-thompson-1-2000x1333 Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson | Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Jason Miller/Getty Images

"It's a never-ending betrayal, is what it is," Kourtney noted.

Added Kim: "The whole thing that's so sad is that she wants a baby boy and now this girl's having a f---ing baby boy? A f---ing random that he sleeps with one night? F--- him. Oh, I was so team him."

Kylie then said of Khloé, "She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign."

"It couldn't be more awful," added Kourtney. "I just didn't know that she knew about this."

But Kim quickly pointed out she wasn't sure if Khloé was aware of the paternity drama. "We don't know if she knows! ... We have no f---ing idea if she knows. She's not responding."

At that exact moment, Khloé returned Kim's phone call. When they finally connected on the phone, Kim asked her if she had seen the text she sent her. After pulling it up on her phone, Khloé asked, "What the f--- is this?"

In an ultimate cliffhanger, the show then cut to black with a screen that read: "To be continued."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though viewers won't get to see what happens between the pair this week, fans of the famous family already know that Tristan addressed the controversy in a statement on Instagram.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He added, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."