Khloé Kardashian is feeling the love from her sisters after another year around the sun.

Days ahead of her 35th birthday on Thursday, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared birthday wishes for Khloé in a video on the Keeping up With the Kardashians YouTube channel.

“Happy birthday to my favorite sister Khloé,” Kim, 38, began the video, sporting a new hairdo in tribute to the Good American founder.

“In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair just like your favorite hairstyle. God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite just because every moment I am with you is a favorite,” she continued.

“I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free, to be happy, healthy, full of love, and no more bullsh—,” Kim added about Khloé, whose ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal is currently unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Just fun and carefree. Seriously, stress-free. That’s all I want for you, I love you.”

Kylie, 21, followed Kim with her own birthday shout-out, which she filmed while wearing a bathing suit on what appears to be a tropical beach.

“Happy birthday Khloé. You are such a bright light in this world,” Kylie said. “There will never be another you, you truly are so special. I look up to you so much, I looked up to you all my life, and I still do.”

Kylie continued her heartfelt message to Khloé, adding, “I love you so much. You brighten every room you go in, you make every party. You brighten all of our lives. I love you, happy birthday.”

Kourtney, who celebrated her 40th birthday in April and is the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, concluded the video with her special wishes for the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday Khloé, I am so thankful that I’ve had you as my soulmate for — I don’t remember you until you were 16, but starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy.”

“You can be Lucy,” Kourtney added. “The peanut butter to my jelly, I could go on and on and on. My little sprinkle on my cupcake. I love you so much, happy happy birthday.”

Following Kourtney, one final birthday wish came form an unexpected guest — Pierre the Mime, who performed a musical tune in celebration of Khloé’s birthday.

Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent from the video birthday tribute.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rob Kardashian also wished an early happy birthday to his sister with an adorably goofy throwback picture of the pair.

“Almost @khloekardashian bday!! This MOOD ALL WEEK,” Rob, 32, tweeted, with a photo that features a young Rob and Khloé on board what appears to be a boat.

“Bobby!!!!!!” Khloé responded. “It’s our birthday.”

While Khloé has been busy taking care of her 14-month-old daughter True, the KUWTK star enjoyed a mom’s night out over the weekend to attend the opening of the night club novelle at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut with friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq.

As for how she’ll celebrate her special day, Khloé is planning to have a low-key celebration with loved ones.

“I’ve never been someone who likes to celebrate my birthday,” she recently told E! News. “It’s fine, it’s just not a huge thing for me, but I’m just going to have a little get-together at the house. It’ll be great, chill vibes.”