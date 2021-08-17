Khloé Kardashian clapped back at a Twitter user who criticized the KUWTK star amid rumors she had reconciled with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Claim She Has 'No Self Worth' Over Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloé Kardashian is brushing off rumors about her personal life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, clapped back after a Twitter critic reacted to a report that she and ex Tristan Thompson have reunited once again. The former couple, who share daughter True, 3, split in June and remain separated, but internet rumors have spread that Kardashian and the NBA player, 30, have since reconciled as he continues to interact with her on social media.

In response to the report that the on-again, off-again couple was back together, a Twitter user wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self-worth. Anyway…"

The comment was spotted by Kardashian, who replied on Monday, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

Just hours after Kardashian's response, Thompson shared his own message about gossip and rumors on Twitter.

"Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he wrote.

In a second tweet, the Sacramento Kings player added, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Kardashian and Thompson, who were first linked in 2016, split in late June after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have slept with Thompson in April, according to TMZ and Page Six. Thompson's lawyer later denied Chase's allegations.

While they're no longer together romantically, Kardashian and Thompson remain close as they co-parent their daughter, and the Good American founder remains "loyal" to her ex.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source told PEOPLE in July. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

The source added, "She doesn't like when people criticize him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

A different insider told PEOPLE that same month that Thompson is still hoping to reconcile with Kardashian.

"Tristan's still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed," the insider said, adding, "She's unfortunately someone who wants to always try and see the best in him."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been rife with drama over the years. In 2018, just before Kardashian gave birth to True, Thompson was caught in a public cheating scandal. While the two worked on their relationship over the next year, they broke up in 2019 when Thompson kissed Jordan Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend.

The pair reunited in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic before the lastest break up, which came a year later. Kardashian opened up about her ex's infidelity during the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April, just months before their most recent split.