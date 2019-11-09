Khloé Kardashian Reveals Gift from Tristan Thompson: 'Proud at the Co-Parenting Place We Are In'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting their troubles behind them for their little girl.

On Friday, Kardashian, 35, showed off a pink balloon arrangement the NBA player, 28, had sent her as a gift following the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

Kardashian shared a video of the gesture, which was displayed across a large window in her living room.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the clip.

Kardashian then went on to note how proud she is of her and Thompson’s ability to come together for the sake of their 1-year-old baby girl.

“I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” Kardashian added.

Image zoom

Thompson’s sweet gesture comes just two days after he left a flirty Instagram comment on a promotional photo Kardashian shared for her new fragrance.

In the shot captioned, “My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 8,” Kardashian can be seen rocking big brunette curls as she holds the perfume bottle close to her chest.

Thompson appeared to be in awe of his former love as he commented, “❤️👑❤️”

The comment wasn’t the first time Thompson has raved over Kardashian since their split earlier this year. The pair parted ways after news broke in February that he cheated on Kardashian with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Posts About Being Single After KUWTK Teases Diamond Ring from Tristan Thompson

In September, Kardashian posted a sultry selfie, which shows her peeking out of the corner of the frame with the sun shining behind her.

“May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream,” she captioned the photo.

Among the outpouring of positive comments was Thompson’s, who wrote: “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond].”

Last month, Kardashian opened up about her feelings regarding Thompson following their breakup.

She explained during an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, that dating has not been a priority of hers since she split from Thompson.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now. I’m not in a rush for it, I feel so good in my life, and I don’t really need much else,” said Kardashian.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter Tru

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian ‘Will Never Come in Between’ Ex Tristan Thompson and Their Daughter True

Instead, she said that she’s focusing on “making sure I process everything.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s holding any grudges. Kardashian also shared that she “forgives” Thompson.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she said. “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim.”