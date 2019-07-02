Revenge Body is flipping the script and welcoming a very special guest.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s season 3 premiere, Khloé Kardashian hands over hosting duties to mom Kris Jenner.

“It’s interesting being on this side of the couch — I’m normally sitting where you are,” says Khloé, 35, who guides men and women through emotional and physical transformations on the show, with the help of health, beauty and style experts.

“I’m so excited to be here. And wow, you’ve had the most amazing year,” says Kris, 63. “Everything that you would ever dream of is coming True. Get it? True! Tell us about baby True.”

“She is such a dream, she is awesome,” Khloé says of the 14-month-old daughter she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

“You spent so many years getting into the best shape of your life, and then you got pregnant,” Kris remarks. “How did that feel?”

Khloé reveals that she gained 40 lbs. during her pregnancy, much to her disbelief.

“I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she says. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re life, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’ “

Kris, mom to six kids of her own, can relate.

“Back in the day, when I had my first baby, Kourtney, we didn’t really have things like Spanx and stretchy clothes,” she says. “We wore maternity clothes and afterwards I thought, ‘I’m getting rid of these big baggy dresses — I’m going to slip on my jeans.’ After one month of eating good and exercising, I put on my jeans thinking, ‘I am a rockstar’ — and they wouldn’t go over my knees. So it was back to the drawing board. I did not know what to do. I was so disappointed.”

“My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood,” Khloé says. “But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, ‘Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?’ “

“It’s hard,” Kris admits. “You have to have a lot of inner strength to be able to pull that off.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian to Change Name of Her Kimono Shapewear Brand After Backlash: ‘I’m Always Listening’

Sitting down with PEOPLE recently, Khloé revealed shedding the baby weight was no easy task.

“As soon as I got clearance from my doctor, I was [in the gym],” she said. “I was so excited to start working out again. Mentally I was there. But physically, I couldn’t do it. I was out of breath. I didn’t know how I was going to get to my end goal.”

“I took it really slow,” she added. “I did it day by day. If I could get through that workout, I did. But you’re not going to get it back in a day.”

Season 3 of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!