Khloé Kardashian spent the Fourth of July at ex Tristan Thompson's house

Khloé Kardashian Shares Selfie with Brother Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq from Fourth of July

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a sweet moment from the Fourth of July with brother Rob Kardashian.

On Tuesday, Khloé, 36, shared a photo booth selfie of herself with Rob, 33, and best friend Malika Haqq, 37.

"💙💙💙" Khloé captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows the Revenge Body star pouting while Rob smiled widely and Haqq threw up the peace sign.

Khloé and her family spent the holiday at the home of her ex Tristan Thompson.

Rob, who has more public lately after remaining out of the spotlight for years, also posted a photo from the celebration, sharing a selfie of himself and Thompson's friend Savas Oguz.

Khloé was spotted arriving at the NBA star's Los Angeles home dressed in all-white. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian and their momager Kris Jenner were also seen arriving at Thompson's residence.

Kardashian and Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split last year following news of the basketball star's cheating scandal with family friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes are "giving their relationship another try."

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source said.

Last month, Khloé rang in her 36th birthday. Thompson was among the guests, along with daughter True, Khloé's siblings Kourtney, Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as matriarch Kris.

A second source recently told PEOPLE that Khloé and Thompson "acted like they were back together" at her birthday bash.

Ahead of Khloé's birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of them with their baby girl.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."