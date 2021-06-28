Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Brother Rob After Birthday Celebration: 'Soulmates'

Although Rob Kardashian has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years, Khloé said during part two of the KUWTK reunion that her younger brother is doing well

Khloé Kardashian is spending some quality time with the family!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared a sweet (and rare!) photo with her brother Rob Kardashian after celebrating her birthday over the weekend.

"Soulmates," Khloé captioned the snap, which also included the pair's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 23, left some love on the photo as well, commenting, "triplet souls," with a white heart emoji.

"Did you crop me out?" Kourtney Kardashian joked, seemingly feeling left out of the sibling moment.

Although Rob, 34, has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years, Khloé said during part two of the KUWTK reunion this month that her younger brother is doing well.

"We've seen Rob more in the last few seasons - what made him want to come back to the show?" asked host Andy Cohen, 53.

"I think he just needed a break," Khloé explained. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," she continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

Asked how he's doing more generally, Khloé confirmed Rob is "working really hard on himself" and even shared that he's been dating.

"I know Rob is really feeling really good about himself right now," Khloé said, before Cohen remarked that it must be difficult for him to co-parent daughter Dream, 4, with ex Blac Chyna amid her lawsuit against the family.