Khloé Kardashian Prays for Her 'Family, Friends and Humanity' Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Khloé Kardashian is sending out positive vibes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared a prayer about the COVID-19 epidemic on her Instagram Story reading: “God please protect my family, friends and humanity.”

“Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected,” the message, which first appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account, said.

The Good American designer followed up the post with precautionary tips for her followers amid the global health crisis.

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” she wrote. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Among her tips were “wash your hands frequently,” “avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands” and “avoid close contact with people who are sick.”

She also recommended her fans to “put distance between yourself and other people around you” and “have a supply of food staples and household supplies.”

“Help family members and neighbors get prepared and share the safety messaging with those who may not have access to it,” she advised.

Khloé’s posts about the coronavirus come just two days after sister Kim Kardashian West shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories explaining how she’s taking action as the illness continues to spread throughout the United States and all over the world.

In one of the videos, Kim, 39, tells a doctor named Caesar that she is going as far as using Clorox wipes to disinfect almost everything in her sight after Khloé began coughing in her presence.

“So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kim says in reference to a Pretend Makeup kit for children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

Kim then pulls out a box of Clorox wipes and rubs the surface of the box.

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kim says. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”

As of March 13, there have been at least 1,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths, according to The New York Times.

Several states have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding, and public schools in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon and the District of Columbia have closed in response.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the U.S.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington, just outside of Seattle, in a man who had recently returned from Wuhan. The number of cases grew slowly from there, with a total of just 14 over the course of about a month, but as February came to an end, the virus began to spread more rapidly in communities across the U.S.

