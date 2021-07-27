Khloé Kardashian Shares Photos with Kim Kardashian from Kanye West's Donda Listening Party

Khloé Kardashian is showing her support for Kanye West.

Kim, 40, wore a similar version of Khloé's jumpsuit in red, and both accessorized with matching sunglasses.

"Listening," Khloé captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Joking about appearing in the same shot as Kim and Khloé, Cheban, 47, commented: "Dream sandwich!! Lol."

khloe kardashian Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram

During the event, West, 44, performed a song titled "Love Unconditionally" that addressed the former couple's ongoing divorce. The track begins with a recording of his late mother, Donda West, sharing advice on love, followed by West's repetition of the the lyrics, "I'm losing my family."

"She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"

"Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed," the source said. "He has come around, though."

The insider added that West "wants the best for his kids" and is "keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy."