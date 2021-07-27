Khloé Kardashian Shares Photos with Kim Kardashian from Kanye West's Donda Listening Party
The sisters attended the event with family friend Jonathan Cheban
Khloé Kardashian is showing her support for Kanye West.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram Tuesday from West's Donda listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week. Wearing an all-black leather ensemble, she posed for pics alongside sister Kim Kardashian West and their longtime family friend Jonathan Cheban. Kim also brought her four children with West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.
Kim, 40, wore a similar version of Khloé's jumpsuit in red, and both accessorized with matching sunglasses.
"Listening," Khloé captioned the post with a black heart emoji.
Joking about appearing in the same shot as Kim and Khloé, Cheban, 47, commented: "Dream sandwich!! Lol."
During the event, West, 44, performed a song titled "Love Unconditionally" that addressed the former couple's ongoing divorce. The track begins with a recording of his late mother, Donda West, sharing advice on love, followed by West's repetition of the the lyrics, "I'm losing my family."
"She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"
RELATED: Kanye West Returns to Instagram Wearing Gold Necklaces with His Kids' Names Ahead of Album Drop
Following a tumultuous period in their marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Post-split, the stars have come together as co-parents and "have been spending time together as a family," a source recently told PEOPLE.
"Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed," the source said. "He has come around, though."
The insider added that West "wants the best for his kids" and is "keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy."
West is currently dating Irina Shayk; the two were first spotted together celebrating his birthday in France last month. A source recently told PEOPLE Kim "is fine with Kanye dating," and that "she just wants him to be happy."