Khloé Kardashian Shares Massive Mother's Day Balloon Display She Received from Tristan Thompson

"Thank you Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons," Khloé Kardashian said of the balloon display

Tristan Thompson went all out for Khloé Kardashian on Mother's Day.

On Monday, Khloé, 35, showed off a massive balloon display she received from the NBA player, 29, and their 2-year-old daughter True.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons @balloonandpaper did a BEAUTIFUL job," Khloé said of the gesture, which features a heart-shaped arch of red balloons towering over gold balloons that spell out "Mom."

Below the gold balloons was an arrangement of pink chrome balloons.

Thompson not only made sure Khloé's day was special, but he also celebrated her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Getty

On Friday, Kim, 39, revealed in a video on her Instagram Story that both Thompson and her younger sister Kendall Jenner had sent her bouquets of pale pink roses.

"From Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," Kim said in the clip, showing off the stunning floral arrangement.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Also ahead of the holiday, Kim posted a tribute to the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, on Friday evening. Kim shared a photo of young Kris in a bikini along with a video showing off her gift: a photo album filled with shots from Kris’ wedding with Kim’s father, the late Rob Kardashian.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick Cover Kourtney Kardashian's House with Toilet Paper Ahead of Mother's Day

“She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!” Kim wrote in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”

The KKW Beauty mogul explained that she teamed up with Kris’ wedding photographer, Alfred Garcia, to organize the gift. In addition to putting the photos together in an album, Kim purchased the original camera he used to shoot the 1978 celebration.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Sister Kylie Jenner, 22, sent her sisters cheetah-shaped clutches, all completely covered in crystals. The clutches, made by Judith Leiber, each cost more than $5,000.

Both Khloé and Kim thanked Kylie for the gifts on their social media pages.

“Awww I love you, my sissy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the crystal clutch, while Kim said “I mean seriously Kylie? For Mother’s Day? How beautiful,” on her own page.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Mother's Day at Home with Breakfast in Bed — and a Homemade Card!

Kim, a mom of four, showed off a pile of additional gifts, including a blue Christian Dior makeup bag and a “Mommy's Little Quarantine Kit” from sister Khloé.

Kris, 64, also got in on the gift exchange, sending her children boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts to mark the occasion. “Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” Kris’ oldest daughter Kourtney, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story, showing off the box of treats.

“Why does my mom do this to me?” Khloè said of the same gift from her mom, “Stop sending me perfect things!”

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1258881655923564544&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fkim-kardashian-family-exchange-mothers-day%2F

This Mother's Day was certainly a bit different for the family this year as they are all practicing social distancing separately amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"There was not a big Mother's Day celebration this year. Everyone instead celebrated separately," a source tells PEOPLE. "Khloé was treated to balloons and flowers by Tristan and True. Kylie was treated to flowers by Travis and Stormi. Kim and her family had a celebration at home, and the same with Kourtney and her family. They all received a lot of gifts, including flowers and treats. It was definitely not as extravagant as it usually is. They were all keen on keeping things a bit more low-key this year."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi, 2, Her 'Special Gift' in Touching Mother's Day Tribute

In March, Kim said in an Instagram post alongside an old photo of her and Khloé that she misses her sisters as they all quarantine separately.

“Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim wrote. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”