Khloé Kardashian Shares Inspirational Quotes About Self-Care After Tristan Thompson Split 

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up again last month, a source told PEOPLE at the time

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some words of wisdom with her followers.

"If you pay attention to the patterns of your life you'll realize everything always works out," one quote read. "Everything always takes you to a greater destination. You always grow and the things you think you can't survive you something divinely make it through. That's life. Always remember that."

"May every kind thing you do be out of love, not for love," said the next.

One last quote, taken from a tweet, discussed how to manage "bad days."

"Just a friendly reminder that bad days happen and no amount of self-care will change that," it said. "But the beauty of taking care of yourself on the good days is you move through the bad days faster, easier, and without the same bulls--- stories you used to tell yourself."

A source told PEOPLE on June 22 that Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3-year-old daughter True, are "not together."

"The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé," the source told PEOPLE. "She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

A second source said the pair are "trying to be on good terms," adding that Kardashian will always "do what's best for True."

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the breakup, the couple split after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Thompson, who went public with their relationship in September 2016, have weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye.

In 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth to True, news broke that the NBA star, 30, had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.