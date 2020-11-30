Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts About Happiness, Letting Go After Tristan Thompson's Boston News

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian isn't letting other people's opinions impact her happiness.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old reality star shared a slew of cryptic messages about not caring what others think, just days after Tristan Thompson — her boyfriend and the father of her 2½-year-old daughter True — signed a new deal to play with the Boston Celtics.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," Kardashian posted on her Instagram feed.

She later added several similar quotes to her Instagram Story.

"If it makes you happy it doesn't have to make sense to others," one quote read. Another said, "If you really got a pure heart, you gonna win in the end. Remember that."

Yet another post read, "Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge."

Thompson, 29, and Kardashian officially got back together over the summer, after their relationship was on the rocks for some time due to his past cheating scandals.

Early this year, the Good American founder fended off backlash from fans, who called her a hypocrite for forgiving Thompson and not Jordyn Woods. (In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, then Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, had hooked up with Thompson at a party.)

"We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near say [sic]," Kardashian tweeted in response. "The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental wellbeing."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the insider said at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

The pair have kept their relationship mostly under wraps since getting back together, though they did dress up as a family this past Halloween.

Last week Thompson signed a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics for two years after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

In the days following the deal, the Canadian-born basketball star also officially became a United States citizen.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream," he said in a quote shared by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Twitter account.