Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Love After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian shared another cryptic message via her Instagram Story on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of an original quote that read, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ed up.’ ”
Her post comes over a month after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.
Kardashian has been sharing mysterious messages with her followers over the past week.
“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote on Thursday. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the quote reads. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”
“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” she added in another message earlier in the week. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”
Kardashian and Thompson have been together since September 2016.
News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed daughter True. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.
Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.
The couple has also started stepping out together again. On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.
Nevertheless, several insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson hasn’t gone over well with her famous family.
After she celebrated her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland with her baby while her mother, grandmother and sisters remained in their hometown of Calabasas, California, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland.”
“She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life,” the source said. “Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”
“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” added the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”