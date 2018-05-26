Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Love After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian shared another cryptic message via her Instagram Story on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of an original quote that read, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ed up.’ ”

Her post comes over a month after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been sharing mysterious messages with her followers over the past week.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote on Thursday. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the quote reads. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” she added in another message earlier in the week. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kardashian and Thompson have been together since September 2016.

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed daughter True. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.