The reality star threatened to sue Tristan Thompson's paternity accuser, Kimberly Alexander, for defamation and ordered her to "immediately stop harassing and defaming" the KUWTK star

Khloé Kardashian is threatening to take legal action against a woman claiming that Tristan Thompson fathered a child with her.

In a cease and desist letter obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian's attorney, Lynda B. Goldman of Lavely & Singer Professional Corporation, demanded that Kimberly Alexander "immediately stop harassing and defaming" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

The request comes after Alexander allegedly fabricated direct messages from Kardashian.

Goldman claimed that even after Alexander admitted to faking the DMs from Kardashian, that she "continued to make outrageous defamatory smears about Khloé, harassing her and trying to drag her into the paternity drama that you have persisted in contriving."

The attorney said that these actions occurred despite "a DNA test from one of the nation's top labs" that "confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child," the document stated.

Alexander did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Goldman stated that Alexander's alleged actions could result in "substantial liability" on her part for "defamation and false light invasion of privacy."

Furthermore, she was also accused of "falsely" claiming Kardashian "faked social media posts," Goldman wrote in the letter, and that Alexander "outrageously defamed [Khloé] by inferring that she is a racist."

The Good American co-creator's attorney added that "[Khloé] may soon have a defamation lawsuit of her own against you if you fail to immediately cease and desist from defaming her and portraying her in an offensive false light."

Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 30, previously sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander last May for allegedly making "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" surrounding the paternity of her child. Later that same month, the NBA player filed a libel lawsuit against Alexander.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Thompson's attorney Marty Singer alleged that Alexander is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son."

Singer additionally claimed that Alexander "persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father" and "maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth." The lawyer subsequently referred to the accusations as "absolutely false" and "defamatory."

Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3-year-old daughter True, began dating in 2016. Though the KUWTK star stayed with Thompson following his infidelity amid her pregnancy, the pair split in 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

But in August, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Kardashian and Thompson got back together.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of KUWTK, Kardashian contemplates whether she should make the move to Boston, where Thompson currently plays for the Boston Celtics.