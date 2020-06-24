Khloé Kardashian Seems 'Very Happy' After Celebrating Father's Day with Tristan Thompson: Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Cleveland Cavaliers player spent last weekend with Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True in Los Angeles

Khloé Kardashian is grateful to be making lasting memories with Tristan Thompson and their little girl.

To celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, a source tells PEOPLE the Cleveland Cavaliers player enjoyed family time with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and their 2-year-old daughter True in Los Angeles.

"Tristan celebrated Father's Day in L.A. with Khloé and True," says the source. "Khloé is very happy that they have been able to celebrate so many special days together this year, including Easter, True's birthday and Mother's Day."

And while True is their main priority, the former couple's bond has continued to strengthen as well.

"She and Tristan are great," says the source. "And Khloé seems extremely happy."

In honor of the holiday, the Good American founder posted a pair of adorable father-daughter snapshots to Instagram over the weekend.

"Happy Father's Day!!" Kardashian, 35, wrote alongside one image, which showed Thompson, 29, and his daughter sharing a sweet moment in the pool.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Another smiling snapshot highlighted the family resemblance between the athlete and their daughter. "You two are definitely twins @realtristan13," Kardashian captioned a photo of the pair cozying up together in matching camouflage outfits.

Thompson also got a shout-out in Kris Jenner's Father's Day post.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!" the momager wrote alongside a collage on Instagram, which included a photo of Thompson and his daughter. "Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and recently, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, they have drawn "closer" to one another.

"The lockdown made them closer," the source said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with Tristan Thompson and daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The source also said that "Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents" and "they also really like each other."