Khloé Kardashian Admits She Was 'Scared to Go Online' After 'The Kardashians' Season 2 Premiere

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, and the reality star was prepared for the worst from commenters

By
Published on September 26, 2022 11:36 AM
Khloe Kardashian is seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloé Kardashian was holding her breath after The Kardashians' premiere last week.

The Good American founder said she was nervous about checking the Internet after the birth of her second child — and the drama surrounding her relationship with her son's father, Tristan Thompson — was featured during the Hulu show's season 2 opener.

"I love you! I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode," Khloé, 38, tweeted on Saturday. "I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.."

The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. HULU

Her Twitter comment continued: "As hesitant as I was to look, I'm so grateful that I did! I've never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding."

In an additional tweet, Khloé called the season 2 premiere "one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot."

Khloé also quote-tweeted a few messages from fans. "I was not prepared for the amount of tears I shed while watching the Season Two Premiere of @kardashianshulu @khloekardashian you have always been my favorite, your strength is immeasurable," one viewer wrote. "If anyone deserves the world, it's you! I pray nothing but blessings for you!"

Khloé responded, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

The episode featured the joyous birth of Khloé's son via surrogate. However, the moment couldn't be shown without Khloé's relationship with Thompson, 31 — who was expecting a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, at the time Khloé's baby was conceived. In the episode, she admitted she found out about Thompson's new child at the same time the public did.

While Khloé shared her happiness at welcoming her new child, she addressed the public scandal. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," she said on Thursday's episode. "Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

She continued, "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

Despite the pain Khloé expressed, Thompson did welcome the pair's new child in the hospital with Khloé.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

