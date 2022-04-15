Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Was 'Hard' to Film

Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols while he was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian

Living life in the public eye isn't always easy for the Kardashian/Jenner family.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Khloé Kardashian opened up about her famous family's new reality show The Kardashians, and shared it was difficult to film ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. This season will show Khloé, 37, finding out that Thompson had publicly admitted to fathering a child with another woman — while they were still together — from sister Kim Kardashian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Déjà vu," Khloé quipped, referring to learning of past incidents involving Thompson, 31, during their relationship. "I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it's good old Kim."

Khloé added that the pain "doesn't get easier," but she's simply become "numb" to it.

"When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there is a numbing sensation to it," Khloé explained.

Kourtney, 42, agreed, saying: "It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal."

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Is 'Incredibly Sorry' to Khloé Kardashian for Impregnating Other Woman While Still Together

For years, Khloé and Thompson tried to make their relationship work.

They've weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye, starting in 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth, when news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy. They spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)

Though Khloé and Thompson were on good terms while co-parenting True, their dynamic seemed to change in December 2021 when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed Thompson had fathered her newborn.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram; George Pimentel/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Thompson didn't immediately confirm the paternity, but he did admit to having a sexual relationship with Nichols while dating Khloé. He later confirmed he fathered Nichols' son, Theo.

When Thompson confirmed the paternity on Instagram, he included a personal apology to Khloé. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé is moving on from her relationship with Thompson and focused solely on co-parenting. "She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself," the source said.