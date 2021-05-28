“We are our own worst critics,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said

Khloé Kardashian Says Using Hormones While Freezing Her Eggs Made Her ‘Round’: ‘We Are Our Own Worst Critics’

In particular, Khloé, 36, said she noticed a difference of how she looked before and during her hormone treatments in the hopes of having a second child.

"I know no one will probably notice this but watching these old episodes I can tell I was on all those hormones freezing my eggs especially with how round I got #KUWTK we are our own worst critics," the Good American founder tweeted during the episode.

Khloé has been open about her family planning journey since she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried again, doctors told her.

The KUWTK star shares daughter True, 3, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During a March episode of the ELLEN original digital series Lady Parts with host Sarah Hyland and ob-gyn Dr. Sherry Ross, Khloé said she wants to give True a sibling soon so she made embryos with Thompson, 30.

"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos," she said during the episode. "So I actually have made embryos."

"My plan was to have kids closer in age," she continued. "But with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Khloé has also admitted that at one point she was "second guessing" potentially using a surrogate to have another baby.

While live-tweeting an episode of KUWTK last week, she noted that everyone's experience is different, especially since sister Kim Kardashian had two positive experiences with surrogacy.

"Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people," wrote Khloé. "My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing."

