Khloé Kardashian talked about her therapeutic time in the gym before working out with sister Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Calls the Gym a 'Form of Therapy': 'I Need to Get My Head Right'

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on fitness.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, wished followers a "happy Sunday" on her Instagram Story as she got ready to workout, explaining that she loves both the physical and mental benefits of a good gym session.

"I normally don't workout on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week," she said. "I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right. So I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now."

Khloe works out while listening to Olivia Rodrigo after split Credit: Khloe Kardashian / instagram

The Good American founder said that her sister Kim Kardashian West would be joining her in the gym, and shouted out their sister Kourtney Kardashian as well.

"Kim is working out with me, I love a good sister workout," Khloé said, adding, "Kourt, I miss you, I wish you were joining."

Later on Sunday, she also shared an adorable selfie with her daughter True, 3, and two of her nieces — Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 9, and Kim's daughter Chicago, 3.

"Me and my besties!" Khloé captioned the smiling snap.

The reality star has remained dedicated to self-care and family time following her recent split from Tristan Thompson. Two weeks ago, she shared a series of inspirational quotes on her Instagram Story, discussing how self-care helps her through the "bad days."

One quote read: "Just a friendly reminder that bad days happen and no amount of self-care will change that," it said. "But the beauty of taking care of yourself on the good days is you move through the bad days faster, easier, and without the same bulls--- stories you used to tell yourself."

A source told PEOPLE that the former couple are "trying to be on good terms," adding that Khloé "will always "do what's best for True."