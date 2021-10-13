Khloé Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney Is 'So Loved Up' with Boyfriend Travis Barker

"It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives," the Good American mogul said. "For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she's probably not the one I'm going to go rave with. You know what I mean?"

She continued, "So, it really depends. But the older I get, the more and more I realize what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."

Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45, first publicly confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day. However, sources told PEOPLE in January that they had already been dating "for about a month or two."

At the time, another source said the Blink-182 drummer had received the stamp of approval from Kourtney's famous family.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," an insider said. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope. The pair ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Barker, meanwhile, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004-08.

Throughout their relationship, Barker and Kardashian haven't shied away from showing their affection for one another on social media.

Last month, the musician declared he wanted to laugh with Kardashian "for the rest of my life," after the mom of three shared a series of memories to Instagram, including a clip of the couple holding hands at a table.