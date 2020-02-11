Khloé Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Her Night Out at Oscars Afterparty

Khloé Kardashian has a message for her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, called out Kourtney, 40, in a cryptic tweet shared on Monday, seemingly accusing her older sibling of ruining her night after they had attended an Oscars afterparty together over the weekend.

Tagging sister Kylie Jenner, Khloé wrote, “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh.”

The Good American denim designer added in another tweet, “Oh @kourtneykardash!!!!!!”

Though it’s unclear exactly how Kourtney may have ruined Khloé’s evening, the sisters were relatively active on social media during the night out and documented their time together on Instagram Story.

Kourtney (left) and Khloé Kardashian

In a video shared by Khloé, the mom of one can be heard calling Kourtney a “gorgeous girl” as they rode in a limousine together.

“Date night with my sister work wife @kourtneykardashian,” she captioned the clip.

In a video posted by Kylie, 22, Kourtney is seen goofing off in her seat as she snacks from a bag of Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls while sitting next to Travis Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

“It be your own family sometimes,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Kourtney also appears to be talking to Khloé in another video, holding up a black-and-white picture of the group — which also included older sister Kim Kardashiann West — taken from earlier on in the night. When Kylie pans the camera to Khloé, the Strong Looks Better Naked author makes a face before looking away.

Last season on Keeping Up with the Kardashian, Khloé and Kim famously butt heads with Kourtney when she refused to film certain aspects of her life, including her relationships. At the time, Khloé defended their position while live-tweeting an episode of the show, explaining that they “aren’t forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations.”

“That’s what sucks,” she wrote at the time. “You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us.”

Kourtney (left) and Khloé Kardashian

“If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film?” she continued. “I’m completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you’re willing to share.”

On Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio Original podcast All’s Fair, Kim joked that she “might need an attorney” when the first episode of season 18 airs at the end of March, adding that the situation between her and Kourtney gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”