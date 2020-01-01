Khloé Kardashian 'Happily' Says Goodbye to 2019 as She Reflects on Overcoming a Turbulent Year

Khloé Kardashian is walking into 2020 with a new perspective, and “happily” leaving 2019 in the past.

In a New Year’s Eve post to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared a candid message with her 102 million followers, reflecting on the obstacles she’s faced over the past year while revealing just how she’s powered through.

Her words were written in the caption to a 5-minute slideshow video set to Des’ree’s 1996 hit “I’m Kissing You” and packed with intimate never-before-seen moments from Khloé’s life.

Many of those moments starred her 20-month-old daughter True, though nearly every member of the KarJenner family crew was pictured — from sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, to brother Rob Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner, plus Scott Disick, Kanye West, and Khloé’s gaggle of nieces and nephews.

Also featured was Khloé’s longtime BFF Malika Haqq, and Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, who posed with Khloé and True in an unseen photo from the Karadahian Christmas party.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and daughter True

Looking back on many of those snapshots left Khloé feeling happy, she said.

“As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile!” the Revenge Body host wrote, gushing about her daughter. “True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you ♡.”

But ultimately, throughout all the ups and downs, Khloé said she has learned a lot.

“2019, I’m happily saying goodbye,” she began her post. “They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s okay to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.”

“We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it,” Khloé continued. “We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind.”

Khloé added: “I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! … I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019.”

“2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!! ☾” her message concluded.

Prior to her 2020 celebrations, Khloé shared several posts on her Instagram Story reflecting on the craziness of 2019 and how the new year was going to filled with “more fun” and “less-stress” and negativity.

“2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that,” one of the images posted to the star’s Story read.

Another said, “Dear Self, You’re going to be ready for 2020. It’s going to be your year. You’re going to succeed in anything you set your mind to. Let’s do this.”





In early December, a source told PEOPLE that despite Thompson’s efforts to win his ex back, Khloé is standing firm in her desire to keep their relationship strictly one of co-parenting their daughter.

“He knows how to pull out all the stops, and it’s a bit of an ego thing for him too,” the insider shared. “She’s holding strong for now and not letting him back in romantically.”

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” Khloé said during a KUWTK episode that aired around the same time. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

Things got even more awkward when Khloé was FaceTiming with the NBA star, 28, and True.

After the reality star said goodnight to her daughter, Thompson ended the call by saying, “All right, love you,” prompting his ex to respond with, “Bye … thank you.”

Khloé Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson

All that aside, Khloé seemed determined to make the holidays special for True — and make Thompson a part of their celebration.

He was with Khloé and her mini-me recently as they celebrated Christmas Eve at Kourtney’s house, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the family’s annual shindig.

Both mom and daughter rocked matching glittery gold dresses for the occasion. Khloé opted for a one-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit in the front, posing in stiletto heels for the photos she shared on her Instagram account.

Her mini-me was dressed in a tulle-heavy toddler dress with a sequined bodice, complete with a silver chain necklace, gold boots and a white hair bow.

“🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄,” Kardashian captioned the mother-daughter snapshots, following up with another post that showed her daughter’s dress and hairdo from the back.