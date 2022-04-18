Scott Disick opened up to Khloe Kardashian about his feelings toward ex Kourtney Kardashian during The Kardashians premiere episode

Khloé Kardashian Says Chats with Scott Disick About Kourtney Are 'Tough' but 'We Are All a Family'

Khloé Kardashian isn't giving up on her "family."

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian had a candid conversation with Scott Disick about Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. The Talentless founder said he was still adjusting to his new place in the family after losing Kourtney both romantically and as a "best friend."

Looking back, Khloé said the conversation was "tough" but important.

"Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything," she wrote on Twitter after a fan commended her for facilitating the conversation with Disick.

Disick, 38, dated Kourtney, 42, on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney has been dating Barker since early 2020, and the two got engaged in October when he popped the question on the beach in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

During his conversation with Khloe, Disick said seeing Kourtney's relationship with Barker has helped him move on and let go of any hope of a reconciliation with the Poosh founder.

"Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on," he said.

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."