Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Is 'Dating,' 'Working Really Hard on Himself'

"I think he's just getting stronger," Khloé Kardashian said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion on Sunday

"We've seen Rob more in the last few seasons - what made him want to come back to the show?" asked Cohen, 53.

"I think he just needed a break," Khloé said. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has like, the most incredible heart and personality," she continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

Asked how he's doing more generally, Khloé, 36, said Rob, 34, is "working really hard on himself" - and confirmed that he's been dating.

"I know Rob is really feeling really good about himself right now," Khloé said, before Cohen remarked that it must be difficult for him to co-parent daughter Dream, 4, with ex Blac Chyna amid her lawsuit against the family.

"You know, I'm sure it is, but we can only imagine how hard that is [for him]," Khloé said. "And I know he feels really guilty about that so none of us ever make him feel bad about it, and Dream is honestly one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two. We separate completely and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position."

Although Rob, who split from Chyna in 2017, has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years, a source told PEOPLE in March that he was "doing well" and continuing to spend time with his loved ones.