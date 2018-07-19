Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She's 'So Happy' to Be Back in L.A. After Leaving Cleveland

After nearly a year of living in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloé Kardashian is elated to be back in her hometown.

The new mom, who gave birth to 3-month-old daughter True in the Midwest, returned to Los Angeles with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson in June.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, wrote on her website Thursday.

“I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!” Kardashian added.

The Good American mogul chose to remain in Cleveland, despite sources saying she initially wanted to fly to Los Angeles before True’s birth after allegations Thompson had cheated surfaced days before Kardashian went into labor.

“She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Kardashian’s decision to stay in Cleveland and with the NBA player.

These days, True’s parents have been sharing photos and videos of their family time together.

And their relationship appears to be on the mend: Kardashian said that she intends to have True christened at Thompson’s mother’s church and stepped out holding hands during recent date nights.

Kardashian recently kissed her boyfriend after a double date with LeBron James and his wife Savannah. And Thompson appears to be on good terms with her family: He unblocked Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West on Instagram at the KKW Beauty mogul’s request.