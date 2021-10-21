Khloé Kardashian Reveals Possible Premiere Date for Family's New Hulu Show

Khloé Kardashian said the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu show could hit screens in early 2022

Khloé Kardashian is looking forward to keeping up with her famous family again on the small screen.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked when the new show might premiere, Khloé replied "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February."

"That's fast!" DeGeneres, 63, exclaimed.

"Really fast!" the Good American founder agreed. "That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."

Khloe Kardashian appears on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added of the camera crew.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted at the time.