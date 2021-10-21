Khloé Kardashian Reveals Possible Premiere Date for Family's New Hulu Show
Khloé Kardashian said the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu show could hit screens in early 2022
Khloé Kardashian is looking forward to keeping up with her famous family again on the small screen.
In a preview of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 37, teased when the Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show will hit Hulu.
When host Ellen DeGeneres asked when the new show might premiere, Khloé replied "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February."
"That's fast!" DeGeneres, 63, exclaimed.
"Really fast!" the Good American founder agreed. "That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."
"They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added of the camera crew.
In September 2020, Kim Kardashian West announced on behalf of her family that KUWTK would end after 20 seasons on air on E!. Three months later, Khloé, Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on the service.
"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted at the time.
Last month, Kim teased the start of production on the upcoming show. She posted a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Day 1."