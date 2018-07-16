Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Lost 33 Lbs. (in 3 Months!) Since Giving Birth to Baby True

Since giving birth to her baby girl, True Thompson, three months ago, new mom Khloé Kardashian has said goodbye to more than 30 lbs.!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed in a post on her app on Monday that she has dropped 33 lbs., which she credits to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active.”

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” said Kardashian, who welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” said Kardashian, who added, “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Kardashian also shared with her readers that she doesn’t compare herself to other women and instead focuses on her own health journey.

“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she wrote.

“Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress,” said Kardashian. “And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”

Following True’s birth, the mother of one has been documenting her post-baby workouts, and also revealed what she’s been up to in the kitchen.

In May, Kardashian showed off her five-week post-baby workout results.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the KUWTK reality star said in a Snapchat video.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

In addition to sweating it out in the gym, Kardashian has focused on eating more protein and fruits and vegetables and less carbs.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” she wrote on her app early last month. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

While a low-carb lifestyle might sound challenging at first, Kardashian assured, “I promise it’s easier to follow than it sounds.”