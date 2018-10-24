Khloé Kardashian Has a Surprising Response to Tristan Thompson's Flirty Instagram Comment

October 24, 2018

It appears that Tristan Thompson has nothing but adoring eyes for Khloé Kardashian in the wake of his cheating scandal.

The NBA player may be currently living across the country from the L.A.-based Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but that isn’t preventing him from publicly sharing his adoration for her with the world.

Kardashian, 34, revealed this week that she and her BFF Malika Haqq have a “secret project” in the works, and to tease what may be in store, the mother of one shared a sexy Instagram photo of herself wearing a hot pink bodysuit and matching long-sleeve cover-up.

Among the outpour of positive and sizzling comments was 27-year-old Thompson’s, who left three heart eye emojis.

In response, Kardashian left a surprising comment directed at Thompson: two heart eye emojis.

The interaction between the couple may have the Good American founder’s fans scratching their heads.

Since news of his cheating scandal broke in April, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, now 6 months, the pair has been attempting to work at repairing their fractured relationship.

But Kardashian’s decision to put her move back to Cleveland from L.A. — where she and Thompson, along with True, spent the summer with her famous family — has audiences wondering about their future together.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that “it doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland.”

“She very much seems over Tristan,” the source said of the reality star.

Regardless of whether or not Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship stands the test of time, her priority will forever be raising her daughter.

“Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great,” shared the source.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” said the insider. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

