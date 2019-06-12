Khloé Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Insisted He Was Broken Up with Ex Before They Dated

Khloé Kardashian is addressing claims that she began her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating his previous girlfriend Jordan Craig, the mother of his son Prince, 2.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth,” Kardashian, 34, wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday night. “Take it as you will.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then explained how she first met Thompson, 28.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” she wrote. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Kardashian said that the basketball player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met.”

“He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

“This is my truth!” she continued. “The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

“I pray my truth is in fact that,” the reality star wrote. “Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.”

Kardashian concluded her message with an apology.

“Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul, I am sorry!” she wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

The beginnings of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship is back in the spotlight after Craig addressed the long-circulated rumors that Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant in court documents obtained by RadarOnline this week.

In the documents, Craig, now 27, claimed she was living an “extravagant” life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant in April 2016. One month later, she claims, she learned he had been cheating on her.

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked around September 2016, while Craig was still pregnant with Prince. Rumors have circulated that Thompson met Kardashian while he was still with Craig, though Kardashian has previously denied any involvement in their breakup.

Craig’s claims were reportedly made as part of her demand for child support from Thompson.

Kardashian first publicly addressed Thompson’s relationship with Craig after a November 2018 episode of KUWTK chronicled the revelation that Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter True in April 2018.

“He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday,” a fan commented on a since-deleted clip Kardashian posted from the episode on Instagram, accusing the reality star of making excuses for a “lousy womanizer” because she’s “scared of being alone.”

In response, Kardashian said she “completely thrives” when she’s single and clarified that Thompson “never left ANYONE for me.”

“I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie,” she wrote at the time. “So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Though Kardashian and Thompson reconciled after his first cheating scandal, they called it quits earlier this year after the basketball player was accused of cheating on her once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February. (He has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)