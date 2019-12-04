Khloé Kardashian Defends Best Friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq for Helping Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is jumping to her friends’ defense.

The reality star, 35, responded to criticism leveled at Khadijah and Malika Haqq after viewers saw the twins helping Tristan Thompson pick out a diamond necklace for her during Sunday’s broadcast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Tristan reached out to see if we would help him give Khloé this gift. Of course, we said yes,” Malika explained in the episode. “I think that Khloe’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan. And if this is just one step towards him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it’s good.”

Though Khloé thought the present was a “sweetest, kindest gesture” from Tristan, 28, fans saw it much differently and accused Malika and Khadijah of seemingly trying to get the mom-of-one back with her ex.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with Khadijah and Malika Haqq Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Khloé responded to the claims Tuesday in a series of tweets, telling her followers, “I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends. My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence!”

“You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all,” she wrote.

“Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect,” Khloé continued. “People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

The Good American designer added that what was filmed was only “a version” of reality. “Just like when you see someone on Instagram you can’t assume that’s a picture-perfect life. You would be a fool to believe that,” she wrote.

“People can talk about me all they want. I’m cool with that. I’m used to it. But don’t talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible,” she added.

Tristan first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018, though the couple reconciled later. Khloé split up with Tristan earlier this year after he kissed her longtime family friend, 22-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

Image zoom Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Despite the athlete’s efforts to win Khloé back, a source told PEOPLE that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is standing firm in her desire to keep their relationship strictly one of co-parenting.

“He knows how to pull out all the stops, and it’s a bit of an ego thing for him too,” the insider said. “She’s holding strong for now and not letting him back in romantically.”

Earlier this week, Khloé opened up about her feelings about her Tristan’s alleged infidelity while responding to a fan who tweeted that they “wished Tristan never messed up.”

“Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are coparenting so well right now,” she replied. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

In a second tweet, she wrote that while she’s also disappointed in how her relationship ended with Tristan, she will continue to display a united front for the sake of their daughter.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Charles Sykes/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child.”

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Khloé admitted she was struggling with navigating her relationship with Tristan after he expressed interest in wanting to reconcile.

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she on the episode. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”