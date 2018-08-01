All the Times Khloé Kardashian Has Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

Motherhood hasn’t made the notoriously outspoken Good American creator any less candid. In fact, since welcoming daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, the youngest of the Kardashian sister trio has only become more fiercely defensive of her decisions.

For instance:

1. When She Didn’t Want to Hear Non-Medical Opinions About Her Pregnancy Workouts

Mom shamers targeted Kardashian’s choice to work out while pregnant, and she was quick to silence the peanut gallery.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [facepalm] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—,” she tweeted in December.

2. When She Was Over People Saying She Touched Her Bump Too Much

Social media trolls accused the then-mom-to-be of touching her baby bump too much, and proved that haters will throw a fit over literally anything. Obviously, Koko was having none of it.

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

“People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!” she tweeted.

3. When She Proudly Returned to the Gym After Giving Birth

The workout judgement continued after Kardashian’s pregnancy. Five weeks after True was born, the new mom addressed critics who slammed her decision to restart her fitness routine.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said in a Snapchat video.

“So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal,” she continued. “Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

4. When She Defended Her Decision to Use Formula

A fan reached out to thank Khloé after the star revealed she’s feeding her daughter formula in addition to breastfeeding.

“mad respect to @khloekardashian for opening up about supplementing with formula. i had to do that when i went back to work, and i was so embarrassed that i couldn’t produce enough because i was away from jackson. fed is best!” the fan wrote.

Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2018

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able,” Khloé wrote in response.

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Very Anxious’ About Leaving Baby True to Return to Work

5. When She Hit Back at Critics of Her Charity Event Participation

In July, Kardashian stepped out to attend a Texas hold’em tournament benefiting City of Hope.

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now,” she tweeted after getting flack for the baby-free outing. “I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

6. When She Acknowledged her Own Mom Guilt

Shame hasn’t just been an external force on the new mom. While answering a fan question on Twitter, Kardashian admitted that she has to deal with her own inner guilt every time she has to be away from True.

The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything. The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady https://t.co/S1H7dJHpY2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

“The worst part is the mom guilt. It’s a real thing,” she said. “You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything. The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady.”

7. When She Reminded Other Moms That Their Bodies Are No One Else’s Business

Kardashian supports every new mom’s right to choose what’s best for her and her baby, regardless of whether that means taking some time off from the gym or jumping right back into a workout routine.

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you!” she tweeted in July. “We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

“We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”