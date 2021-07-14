Khloé said that Robert Sr. — who died at 59 in 2003, months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer — encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone and try new things

Khloé Kardashian Reminisces About Her Bond with Late Father Robert Kardashian: 'He Was Such a Great Dad'

Khloé Kardashian is reminiscing about her late father Robert Kardashian, Sr.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, spoke about the bond that she and her siblings shared with their dad growing up during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday.

"We were all so close to my dad. My dad definitely worked all the time, but looking back at it I never noticed that," she explained. "He was with us all the time, and I think just had a really good way of balancing work and taking care of his kids and being there. He was there for all of our sporting events, any plays, any of that kind of stuff."

Khloé added that Robert Sr. — who died at 59 in 2003, months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer — also encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone and try new things.

"He was such a great dad," she said.

In 2018, Khloé opened up about the lessons she wants to bestow upon her own daughter True Thompson.

"But, the one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love," Khloé wrote on her website and app at the time. "It's the entire point of family."

Khloé isn't the only one who is trying to follow in her father's footsteps. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has been studying for the last few years to become a lawyer.

robert-c Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Last year, Kim opened up about how her legal work has made her feel closer to her dad while discussing her Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

"There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must've been going through some of the same things that I have gone through," she said. "So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud."

Kim, 40, has also spoken about how she sees parts of her father in her own children, especially her youngest son Psalm.

"So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him," she previously told E! of Psalm.