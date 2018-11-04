This week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be incredibly emotional for Khloé Kardashian.

Addressing her fans hours before E! airs the episode — which will document the moment she first found out about boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal — the reality star wrote on social media about how “uncomfortable” it is for her to relive the memories.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” wrote Kardashian, 34, on Instagram alongside a clip from the show.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail [sic], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she continued.

In a sweet note, she added that their daughter True, who was born just days after video showing Thompson, 27, getting close to another woman first surfaced, has been “the ultimate gift.”

“Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my angel who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she wrote. “Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.”

Kardashian also revealed she may not be discussing the episode online after it airs, like she frequently does.

In response to a supportive fan on Twitter, who wrote that they would understand if Kardashian laid low tonight, the Good American co-founder wrote, “I will see how much I can handle.”

“This goes for tonight AND next week,” she added, hinting that next week’s episode will also tackle an incredibly emotional subject for her.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner was tasked with breaking the emotional news to her sister.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé, because we knew she was days away from giving birth,” Jenner, 21, says in a first-look posted by E! News. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloé.”

“I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet,” she adds.

Although Kardashian and Thompson are still together and looked picture-perfect while celebrating Halloween with their daughter, the reality star is still healing after his cheating scandal, according to a source.

The insider recently told PEOPLE the new mom has been having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of hurt and anger.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, delayed her trip back to Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson, 27, to spend time in Los Angeles with her family. Just one day before Halloween, she was photographed supporting the athlete at his home game at the Quicken Loans Arena.

“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” said the source. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has remained tight-lipped about the move, including matriarch Kris Jenner, who demurred late last month when Ellen DeGeneres asked her if Kardashian was moving to the Midwest.

Kardashian’s mom and sisters “aren’t happy” about her move back to Cleveland and “think she deserves better,” said the source. “They definitely don’t trust him.”



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!