Khloé Kardashian Urges Fans to 'Love Like You've Never Loved Before' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on life and loss after the shocking deaths of Kobe Bryant, his young daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is friends with the Bryant family, shared some of her thoughts on Twitter.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” she began. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”

“May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who’s hurting with his healing hands!” she added. “My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”

She concluded with a heartfelt message to her fans and loved ones.

“I love you all! I’ll never be ‘too cool’ to tell anyone I love them,” she said. “I’ve always thought letting people know what they mean to you is the coolest. I love you guys. Life is fragile! Stay in the moment — present.”

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks with parents and players from the team when the helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in Calabasas, the neighborhood that Khloé, 35, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, call home.

Gianna and Kobe, who was 41, are survived by Vanessa, Kobe’s 37-year-old wife, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The Kardashian family has been mourning the tragic deaths on social media, and Kim Kardashian West‘s husband Kanye West, 42, also celebrated Kobe’s life and legacy at a special midnight rendition of his weekly Sunday Service.

Another heartfelt tribute came from Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who was Kobe’s teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers between 2004-2011. In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Odom, 40, remembered the lessons Kobe taught him “on and off the court,” admitting, “I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news.” Vanessa and Kobe attended Khloé and Odom’s 2009 wedding, and the late NBA star rushed to Odom’s hospital bedside following his 2015 overdose and coma.

The crash also took the lives of Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, one of Gianna’s teammates on the Mamba Sports Academy girls basketball team; Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County and a coach for the Mamba Academy; John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; and pilot Ara Zobayan of Huntington Beach.