Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Life 6 Months After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian understands firsthand how much a person’s life can change in the span of six months.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s world changed drastically when she welcomed her daughter True on April 12, just days after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal broke. Since news of Thompson’s infidelity surfaced, Kardashian, 34, has been focused on rebuilding their fractured relationship and raising their little girl.

But on Friday, exactly six months after True was born and half a year since the public learned that Thompson, 27, had allegedly been unfaithful, the E! personality shared two cryptic posts on social media, leaving her fans and followers guessing about what she may be implying about her future.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the first text post on her Instagram Story reads. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the second post, Kardashian shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Good American founder praised women who don’t give up despite the hardships they’ve endured in another series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story.

“God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuse to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth,” the first image read.

In the second post, she shared a quote stressing the importance of being kind.

“Be good to people,” the quote said. “Even the s—– ones. Let the a—— be a——. You’ll sleep better.”

On Wednesday, she posted yet another quote on her Instagram Story: “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada— with a heart of an angel.”

The posts come at a seemingly difficult time for Kardashian, who spent the summer with Thompson and True in Los Angeles alongside her famous family.

Although Kardashian intended to move back to Cleveland to support the Cavaliers player as his basketball season begins, the cross-country relocation has been put on hold as the new mom is still dealing with the aftermath of the scandal.

While filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Palm Springs over the past few days, “Khloé has seemed emotional,” a source told PEOPLE last week.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with,” the source continued. “She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now,” said the source. “She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”