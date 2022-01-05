Khloé Kardashian Gets Flowers from Sister Kourtney, Travis Barker amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of pink roses gifted to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker

Khloé Kardashian has the support of her family.

On Wednesday, the Good America entrepreneur, 37, shared a photo of pink roses gifted to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker after Tristan Thompson publicly confirmed that he fathered a third child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My cuties @travisbarker & @kourtneykardash," Khloè wrote on the Instagram Story photo. "I love you."

On Monday, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a second Instagram Story slide, Thompson addressed Khloè directly. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloè has not yet commented on Thompson's third child. However, a source told PEOPLE she's already moved past it to focus on herself.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source said. "She wants to focus on her own happiness."