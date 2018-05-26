Khloé Kardashian Recalls Slapping Scott Disick in New Birthday Message: 'We Came a Long Way'

Scott Disick is celebrating his 35th birthday, and Khloé Kardashian saw the special occasion as the perfect opportunity to look back at some of their more slap-happy moments together.

The Good American mogul and reality star, 33, shared a series of photos of her and Disick throughout the years via Instagram Stories on Saturday — including a screengrab from an iconic 2009 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Khloé famously slapped Disick across the face.

“We came a long way @letthelordbewithyou,” Khloé wrote, remarking at how their relationship has evolved over the years. “Remember when I slapped you?”

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

KUWTK fans likely do. To recap, at the time of the slap heard ’round the KarJenner world, Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant with Disick’s son, 8-year-old son Mason Reign. Though Kourtney and Disick had split, they got back together after she learned she was expecting — something Khloé thought Disick had orchestrated.

“Just admit it. You were jealous of Kourtney. You thought she was going to leave you, so that’s why you knocked her up with the old sausage,” Khloé screamed at Scott before she slapped him. “You wanted to just keep her for 18 years and not let anyone else have her.”

When Scott responded with “18 years? I want her for eternity,” Khloé then hit him straight across the face, leaving Kourtney in shock. “That is so disrespectful to slap Scott across the face,” Kourtney said. “That’s totally crossing the line.”

Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Of course, Khloé and Disick have patched up their differences since then, with him even commenting on their friendship, “relationship goals.”

Disick has also remained on good terms with Kourtney, co-parenting their three kids including, daughter Penelope Scotland, 5, and son Reign Aston, 3.

Meanwhile, Khloé has found herself in a scandalous relationship herself after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly caught cheating back in April, days before the birth of their now 6-week-old daughter True.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although the pair have been living together at the 27-year-old basketball player’s house in Cleveland since True’s birth, a source told PEOPLE in early May that the KarJenner family isn’t happy with Thompson after his cheating scandal.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

Despite the cheating scandal, a source previously told PEOPLE that Khloé “believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together.”

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the insider added. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though.”