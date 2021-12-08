Khloé Kardashian appeared at the PCAs on Tuesday amid reports that Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman while dating her

Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Claim She Shaded Halle Berry at PCAs: 'Barely in My Own Body Right Now'

Khloé Kardashian has responded to a claim that she shaded Halle Berry as the actress accepted the People's Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards Tuesday night.

Kardashian, 37, attended the awards show alongside sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, amid the news that her ex Tristan Thompson allegedly fathered a child with another woman while he was still dating her.

Afterward, a Twitter user wrote that Kardashian had an " 'I don't care' sorta look" when Berry, 55, was on stage accepting her award.

"That's disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force," the Good American mogul replied. "Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented."

She continued, appearing to reference the ongoing Thompson drama, "Tbh I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

Another fan responded to the original tweet with a more supportive message, writing, "Love you Khloé sorry you had to read such nasty tweets I hope you had a wonderful night congrats on winning tonight."

"I love you," replied Kardashian, who accepted Keeping Up With the Kardashians' PCA for Best Reality Show 2021. "thank you for always being so sweet. I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note. That is your sweet and genuine tweet muah."

Thompson, 30, and Kardashian have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June.

The NBA star is currently being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Nichols gave birth to the baby boy last week, her rep told PEOPLE.

Thompson also shares daughter True, 3, with Kardashian and son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Kardashian "knows about the baby," and confirmed that she and Thompson "were together in March," when he admitted to having sex with Nichols, per the court documents.

The insider added that Kardashian had friends encouraging her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back after his past cheating scandals, but ultimately remained with him "because she always believed that he would change" and wanted to keep the family intact for True.