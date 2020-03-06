Khloé Kardashian Responds to Fan's Cheeky Comment About Ex Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Who doesn’t appreciate a nice set of abs?

On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson posted a picture of himself on Instagram putting in “late night work” on an exercise bike, his shirtless chest glistening.

Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo then reposted the photo on Twitter, writing, “You know what…I understand now girl @khloekardashian” — to which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, responded with a bunch of crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Comments Diamond Emojis on Ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Photo

Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 29, who share 22-month-old daughter True, have quite the relationship history. They started dating in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby girl in December 2017, but months later — and just days before True’s birth — news broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy.

She ultimately stood by him and they spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, though she later admitted that the situation was “humiliating.”

Then, in February 2019, reports surfaced that Thompson had hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods, 22, went on to share her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming Thompson kissed her at an afterparty after a long night of drinking. She denied having sex with him and even took a lie detector test on camera, but the scandal drove a wedge between her and the famous family, effectively ending her friendship with Jenner, 22.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Is Done Apologizing for Tristan Thompson Scandal — ‘She Said What She Had to Say,’ Source Says

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kardashian and Thompson — who sources have told PEOPLE were already on the rocks at the time — ended up splitting for good, though they continue to co-parent True.

A source told PEOPLE last month that while it was “rough,” Kardashian “has moved on” from what happened with Woods.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan,” the source said. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting Daughter True with Ex Tristan Thompson — He’s a ‘Great Person’

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation — or Thompson’s attempts to win her back — their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source said. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”