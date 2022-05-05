"Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way," Khloé Kardashian admitted on Twitter

Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Seeing Her Brief Reconciliation with Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

Given everything that has transpired over the last several months, Khloé Kardashian is well aware of how awkward it is to see her brief reconciliation with now-ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians.

In the Hulu reality show's Thursday episode, viewers learn that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 31, quietly rekindled their love. "Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄," the Good American co-founder tweeted after seeing the brief reconciliation on air.

"Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way," she then wrote in a separate tweet. "Oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me)."

During the new episode, Thompson flew in to be present for Kardashian's sister Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker. While discussing his surprise arrival, she revealed where the two parents of 4-year-old True stand.

"We're good. We're actually in a really good place," Kardashian said. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part."

She continued, "He's a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents. It's so great to see that joy on her face."

Kardashian added that the breakup proved to be a big learning experience for her as well. "When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along, and what good friends we are, and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together," she said.

But things eventually became more complicated for Kardashian and Thompson.

After splitting for good in June 2021, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that December that she had a child with the NBA player. Thompson later confirmed the news on Instagram, apologizing to Kardashian in the process. (He also shares 5-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote on his Instagram Story in January.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Kardashian has since explained how difficult it was to film the paternity scandal for her family's new Hulu series.

"That was hard," she told USA Today. "Déjà vu. I think the first time [he cheated] it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it's good old Kim [Kardashian]."

She added, "When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there is a numbing sensation to it."