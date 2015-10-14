The Keeping up with the Kardashians star posed for photos hours before receiving the news of her ex's hospitalization

Khloé Kardashian Was in Great Spirits at a PEOPLE Shoot Hours Before Learning About Lamar Odom

Less than two hours before she found out about her ex Lamar Odom‘s hospitalization, Khloé Kardashian was in great spirits at a PEOPLE photo shoot.

Posing on set in form-fitting looks that flattered Kardashian’s svelte new figure, a result of a dedicated gym and diet regimen, the reality star listened to tunes by Beyoncé and gabbed with her glam squad and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Earlier in the morning, Kardashian hit trainer Gunnar Peterson‘s Beverly Hills gym, posting a photo of her car pulling into the garage with the comment, “No excuses.”

