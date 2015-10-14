Khloé Kardashian Was in Great Spirits at a PEOPLE Shoot Hours Before Learning About Lamar Odom
The Keeping up with the Kardashians star posed for photos hours before receiving the news of her ex's hospitalization
Less than two hours before she found out about her ex Lamar Odom‘s hospitalization, Khloé Kardashian was in great spirits at a PEOPLE photo shoot.
Posing on set in form-fitting looks that flattered Kardashian’s svelte new figure, a result of a dedicated gym and diet regimen, the reality star listened to tunes by Beyoncé and gabbed with her glam squad and pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq.
Earlier in the morning, Kardashian hit trainer Gunnar Peterson‘s Beverly Hills gym, posting a photo of her car pulling into the garage with the comment, “No excuses.”
Sadly, it was just hours later when, after PEOPLE’s shoot wrapped, Kardashian learned of Odom’s tragic situation, and, joined by her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West, immediately rushed to Las Vegas and the former Laker’s side.
Since then, the 31-year-old entrepreneur, who split from Odom in 2013 after four years of marriage, has been a constant presence in the hospital, and flew in Odom’s father and children for additional familial support.