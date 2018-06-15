Khloé Kardashian Says Late Dad Would Be 'Proud' of Brother Rob Ahead of Father's Day

Khloé Kardashian has lots of love for her little brother Rob.

Ahead of Father’s Day this weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to honor her brother, revealing all the ways he reminds her of their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” she said.

Khloé, 33, praised Rob, 31, for his relationship with his 1½-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream,” she gushed. “I’m so proud of him!”

Khloé went on to say that their father would be “really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream’s upbringing.”

“It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close,” she said. “It’s family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Rob, who has battled depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years, is still struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“He can’t seem to get healthy even though he says he wants to be,” said the insider. “He’s constantly up and down.”

Rob and Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Twitter

Still, close friends and family hope the reclusive reality star will turn things around and find as much happiness with himself as he has with Dream.

“He’s a great dad,” said the source. “He loves that girl so much.”