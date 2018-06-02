Khloé Kardashian Praises Kanye West's New Music Despite Tristan Thompson Lyric Referencing Scandal

Khloé Kardashian isn’t holding Kanye West’s lyrics about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal against him.

Although the 33 year old made headlines for sharing a video of herself listening to Taylor Swift shortly after West released his new album — which briefly addressed allegations that her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her multiple times throughout her pregnancy — Kardashian revealed on Saturday that she’s a big Ye fan.

“Ye,” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by multiple flame emojis.

She also gave a sweet shout-out to her siblings, writing, “I have the best sisters in the world! I feel so blessed!! Built in besties!! I love you guys!! Rob, you’re already my ACE for life!!”

Ye 🔥🔥🔥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

I have the best sisters in the world! I feel so blessed!! Built in besties!! I love you guys!! Rob, you’re already my ACE for life!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Snapchats Taylor Swift Song After Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal on New Album

Referencing the cheating scandal on one of the album’s songs, West raps, “All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before the couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images

Surprising her fans, Kardashian was caught listening to Swift’s hit song “Delicate” on Friday, even though her brother-in-law and sister Kim Kardashian West have had an infamously complicated relationship with the Grammy winner.

“I just don’t really have the motivation today to work out,” said Kardashian in the Snapchat clip with a sigh, without overtly addressing her music choice. “Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?”

📹 | Khloe Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ in the background of her snapchat pic.twitter.com/u6ovmzGuhI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) June 1, 2018

Some fans were quick to point out that Kardashian may have purposely chosen Swift’s song because of West’s reference to Thompson’s cheating scandal.

RELATED: Kanye West Raps About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal as Basketball Star Fights at NBA Playoffs

While Kardashian has been living in Cleveland, Ohio, since welcoming True, earlier this week Kris Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter would be back in California “really soon,” and added that her daughter is “loving being a mom.”

Sources have also previously told PEOPLE that despite the cheating scandal, Kardashian is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Called Her ‘Super Passive’ After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kardashian has yet to directly address Thompson’s alleged infidelity, but on Wednesday, the new mom made it a priority to set one fan straight after they claimed the reality star has been “super passive” following the scandal.

“A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family. #WednesdayWisdom,” a social media user tweeted at the mom of one on Wednesday.

Kardashian responded that same day, writing, “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

The tweet came days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke out against fans who feel like it’s their place to offer unsolicited advice.

“People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she wrote last Sunday. “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all.”

“Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em,” she added.