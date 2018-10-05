Khloé Kardashian is praising herself for “still standing.”

On Thursday — two days after posting a cryptic message on Instagram — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared images of herself looking pretty in pink, along with a caption to try and inspire herself.

“All of that, and you’re still standing,” she wrote underneath two shots of herself wearing a hot pink blazer and matching pink spandex. “I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going 💕”

Kardashian, 34, also shared a video as part of the post, which featured photographers snapping away while she posed for the pink-themed photo shoot.

Kardashian got fans talking on Tuesday after she shared a mysterious quote about losing sleep.

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking,” she posted on her Instagram story Oct. 2.

In her second post, Kardashian shared a message about the importance of mental health.

“You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamins,” the quote read. “But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

The posts come as the mom-of-one prepares to move back to Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that after Kardashian and Thompson, 27, spent the summer rebuilding their relationship in Los Angeles following his cheating scandal,

The reality star plans to be back in Cleveland with the NBA player and their daughter True as his season with the Cavaliers starts up.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the source said. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

Now that the summer is over, the prospect of moving is “hard for Khloé” as she “will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters,” the source said.

