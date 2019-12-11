Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Liars' After Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test

Is Khloé Kardashian trying to send Jordyn Woods a message?

The reality star shared a cryptic quote about “liars” to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, just hours after it was revealed that Woods had passed a lie detector test about her cheating scandal with Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Liars are always ready to take oaths,” the quote read.

On Monday’s special “Ask Us Anything” episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that Woods, 22, took a lie detector test during her appearance on the show earlier this year.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith said. “It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk, claiming that Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted to Pinkett Smith that the next day, while she told her best friend Kylie Jenner and Kardashian that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Though the test did not air during the original segment in March, a clip from the two-hour test was shown on Monday.

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth,” Woods told the test administrator when asked what she hopes to get out of it. “That’s the most important part of the story to me, is the truth.”

The administrator then asked Woods three questions: “Are you now in the state of California?”; “Are you currently sitting down?”; and “Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” Woods responded “yes” to the first two, and “no” to the third.

“You definitely passed, and I believe you’re being truthful in the test,” the administrator said at the end.

“She passed with flying colors,” Pinkett Smith added. “There’s always more to the story, so you’ve got to be careful how you judge, no matter what you hear and no matter what’s out there.”

Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, split after the scandal. Sources have told PEOPLE they were already on the rocks at the time, considering he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.

Woods remains estranged from the Kardashian-Jenners. (The scandal effectively ended her friendship with Jenner.) Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, continue to co-parent their 20-month-old daughter.

Earlier this month, Kardashian said she had moved on, insisting on her Instagram Story that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote.