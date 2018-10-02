Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Losing Sleep Due to 'Overthinking'

Is Khloé Kardashian trying to tell us something?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote about losing sleep as she prepares to move back to Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking,” she posted on her Instagram story Tuesday.

In a second post, she shared a message about the importance of mental health.

“You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamins,” the quote reads. “But if you don’t deal with s— going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that after Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, spent the summer rebuilding their relationship in Los Angeles following his cheating scandal, the reality star is planning to move back to Cleveland with the NBA player and their daughter True as his season with the Cavaliers starts up.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After She’s Accused of ‘Embedding Materialism’ into True with Gifted Car

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the source says. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

But “vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” the source continued. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Talking About Getting Engaged, Source Says

A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian always planned on going back to Cleveland with Thompson.

“It’s their home,” the second source said. “But True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth.”